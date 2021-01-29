Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 1.96 to $233.95/cwt.
- Select went up 1.82 to $222.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,770 head sold dressed at $176-178.04, with 6,618 sold live at $112-$112.68. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,192 head were sold dressed at $111.74-112.23, and 1,494 were sold live at $175.00-177.65.
Cash buyers were confident but traders stuck to the sidelines, said Total Farm Marketing.
Cargill’s scheduled shutdowns of plants in Dodge City, KS, week of Feb. 8 and Schuyler, NE, week of March 18 may bother traders and could have negative affect to cattle prices and see beef move up, said ADM Investor Services.