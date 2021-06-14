 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $2.09 to $335.47/cwt.
  • Select was $1.80 lower to $303.41.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,413 head sold live for $124, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.

Declining weights and optimism about beef demand remaining strong helped push cattle prices higher to begin the week. "A drop off in weights and ideas that beef demand can stay strong, and stronger than seasonally expected, helped to support,” the Hightower Report said.

Cattle slaughter was up from the week before. "Cattle slaughter up 23.6% from last week to 665,000 head,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Steady cash may carry over into this week even though boxed beef might weaken. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 10: up .32 at 140.23.”

