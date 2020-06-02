Fears of increased tensions with China over trade issues along with increasing slaughter, which is pushing beef production up, is adding pressure to cattle prices, The Hightower Report said.
“The huge discount to the cash market may be a factor to help limit the selling pressures as traders attempt to price-in the big supply ahead”, said The Hightower Report which is expecting a big supply in August.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.42%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.08%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 3.74% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.74%. Stock markets in Europe up overnight. Germany’s DAX high a three-month high; London’s FTSE 100 touched its highest level since March 9, “amid prospects of the easing of lockdowns across the world and hopes for a recovery in global economy,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly up as well, Japan Stock Market went up by 280 points driven by Konica Minolta (6.11%), Asahi Group (5.94%) and IHI (5.60%). Shanghai’s Composite Index up 0.17% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.5%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.26%, and July gasoline leapt up 3.15%.