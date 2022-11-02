 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 84 cents to $263.47/cwt.
  • Select was 43 cents higher to $233.16.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,038 head sold live for $152-154, and 1,979 head sold dressed for $242-243. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,884 head sold live for $152-155, and 39 head sold dressed for $239.

“The choice/select spread stays supportive at a moderately wide 28.41 between the two, reflecting the demand for quality retail beef and the current feedlot situation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export sales will be released on Thursday morning, and that could help price direction. Feeders rebounded on the strong drop in wheat and pullback in corn prices.”

Traders are also watching trends in slaughter numbers. “USDA estimated Tuesday’s cattle slaughter at 128,000 head, for a WTD total of 256,000,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is up from 255,000 last week and compares to 244,000 head during the same week last year.”

