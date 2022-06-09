Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 64 cents to $271.10.
- Select was up 20 cents to $249.61.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 605 head sold dressed at $226 to $228 and 344 head sold live at $143. In Iowa, 569 head were sold live at $141.58 and 895 head sold dressed at $224.57 to $227.53.
The market is attempting to consolidate most of yesterday’s very strong gains, according to The Hightower Report. The market was down slightly but there are ideas the cash market can push higher over the near term.
Slaughter pace has been fast and the number of cattle the packer purchased ahead in May has fallen, according to Total Farm Marketing.