The February live cattle contract “continued its lackluster trade” yesterday, according to Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading. “Settlement was right next to the key level at 126.625. If price can hold settlement, a re-test of the Friday high is possible and then resistance just above it at 128.10.”
Yesterday’s down prices had the April cattle contract at its lowest point since Dec. 11, The Hightower Report said. “It could be foreshadowing a break below the consolidation pattern,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.04%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher, on a falling pound in the UK and after “weaker-than-expected retail trade data,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are anticipating some key Chinese economic data, while consumer demand remains strong after the recent signing of the U.S./China Phase 1 agreement. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 28 cents (0.38%), and October gasoline is up 0.28%.