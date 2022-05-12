 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $2.12 to $257.20/cwt.
  • Select up $2.18 to $244.36/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 583 head sold live at $144 and 1,841 head sold dressed at $227-230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 809 head sold live at $140-146 and 330 sold dressed at $227-228.

Steady cash markets and “robust packer inventories” are dragging futures lower, Total Farm Marketing said. Feeder markets may be weighed down by the rise in corn prices today.

Packer margins remain positive, and an expected improvement in seasonal demand may make them willing to bid up the cash market, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets have had a good start to this week, but prices are pressured, giving back those gains. The market seems poised to retest recent…

Cattle

Seasonally, boxed beef should see a rally with the approach of Memorial Day and grilling season meaning increased demand, said Matthew Strelow…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

June live cattle has had some trouble gaining momentum despite the cash market trading at higher levels, said Oliver Shoup of Blue Line Future…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

June cattle is trading “at a significant discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said, making speculative buyers more active on cor…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News