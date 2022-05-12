Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $2.12 to $257.20/cwt.
- Select up $2.18 to $244.36/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 583 head sold live at $144 and 1,841 head sold dressed at $227-230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 809 head sold live at $140-146 and 330 sold dressed at $227-228.
Steady cash markets and “robust packer inventories” are dragging futures lower, Total Farm Marketing said. Feeder markets may be weighed down by the rise in corn prices today.
Packer margins remain positive, and an expected improvement in seasonal demand may make them willing to bid up the cash market, The Hightower Report said.