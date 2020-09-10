The trend towards lower cash cattle prices has continued into this week.
“The weakness in the cash market leaves December cattle trading at $8-$9 premium to the cash,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle are still seeking post-holiday demand, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said, as live cattle futures were weaker at the closing bell on Wednesday, and feeder cattle futures also ended the day with losses.
With beef prices and cash markets in a downtrend, and futures at a premium, the market looks vulnerable to long liquidation selling from fund traders, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.43%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index was unchanged and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.55%. Stock markets in Europe traded mostly down, led by London, on the back of growing concerns about a no-deal Brexit ahead of emergency talks over UK’s plan to undercut parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with China ending down and Japan up as U.S. equities moved higher and tech stocks rebounded from a three-session selloff. Sentiment was further supported as Tokyo dropped its curfew request for restaurants and karaoke houses, and machinery orders in Japan climbed in July. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.881%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY down up 0.06%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning were down 1.34%, and October gasoline is up 0.37%.