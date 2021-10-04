Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $3.18 lower to $289.18/cwt.
- Select was 32 cents higher to $265.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 12 head sold dressed for $190.
“Beef prices have dropped sharply over the last several weeks while cash markets have inched lower, so it will not take much in the way of positive news for the beef market to stabilize, or even support the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $289.85, down $2.51 on the day.”
“The cattle complex has had a bearish tone since the Cattle on Feed report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are defensive and unwilling to bid higher, with the weakness in futures and boxed beef. Choice cuts down 2.62 and select down 4.48. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/1: down 0.06 at 153.72.”