The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to The Hightower Report. It may take a seasonal advance into the holidays in order to get packers to bid up the cash market further.
There will be little pressure on packers to press prices in early week trading with next week’s holiday shortened kill, according to The Cattle Report. Holiday food fare will be the most expensive in years.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29%. European stock markets tread waters on Wednesday, hovering all-time highs, as traders gauged on a batch of inflation data for an update on existing price pressures and to look for clues on the next moves by central banks. The headline inflation rate in the UK rose to a 10-year high, raising the odds the central bank will hike rates next month, while the October annual inflation rate for the Eurozone was revised higher to a 13-year high of 4.1%, as expected. he Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.44% to close at 3,537 while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.67% to 14,711 on Wednesday, snapping two losing days and defying declines in other Asian markets, helped by gains in clean energy-related and high-end manufacturing stocks.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.16%, and January gasoline is down 1.04%.