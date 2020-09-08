Cattle weights are increasing and will likely continue to increase due to cool weather, and this will add to beef production over the next few weeks, said Stewart-Peterson.
Traders are fearful that with high weights, a jump in slaughter to above year-ago levels would boost beef production to a burdensome level this month, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.75%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.34 0.57%, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.96% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. In Asian markets, stocks were up on optimism after official data Monday showed that Chinese exports grew for the third month in a row and the fastest in nearly 1.5 years in August, as global demand improved from the easing of virus lockdown restrictions, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index climbed up 0.72% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.80%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.63%, EUR/USD was down 0.14% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped 5.41% and October gasoline is down 1.01%.