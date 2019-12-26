Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and firm on Select on light to moderate demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.42 to $210.15/cwt.
- Select was up 61 cents to $205.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there we’re 596 head sold live for $121-122, and 38 head sold dressed for $192.
“The cattle futures saw money flow move back into the market as prices held support levels established prior to the Christmas break,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The anticipation of stronger cash markets has helped bring strength into live cattle contracts, as well as recent firming of retail values.”
Cattle markets do see some areas of vulnerability.
“Open interest remains high and speculators still likely hold a large net long position, so the market does remain vulnerable to increase selling if support levels are violated,” the Hightower Report said.