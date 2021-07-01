 Skip to main content
Cattle

“Feeder cattle market succumbed to selling pressure during the day, closing with triple digit losses as a friendly USDA grain stocks and acres report saw limit up moves in corn futures, bringing selling pressure into the feeder cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said.

“With the low placements on feed last month and exceptionally strong beef demand, the cash cattle market could firm in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.50%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.72%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.29%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.28 (3.09%), and August gasoline is up 2.32%.

