Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply down on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $16.60 to $434.32/cwt.
- Select went down $18.34 to $419.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,560 head sold dressed at $170-190, with 2,268 sold live at $110-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 222 head were sold live at $113, and 1,495 head were sold dressed at $178-190.
Boxed beef values have nearly $200 in downside as they continue to fall, David Mershon of The Andersons said. “Slaughter is picking up a little bit, up about 85,000 head this week,” he said. “We really need to be up about 200,000 head, it’s very important.”
“Slaughter levels have continued to improve this week which has helped bolster demand in the country for slaughter supplies,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef prices may have priced themselves out of strong consumer demand after rallying more than 100% in about a month. Beef prices have begun to pull back, though this should not affect beef production as margins are still extremely strong.”