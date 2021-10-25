NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% from October 2020’s inventory, a larger-than-expected drop. Placements had a year-to-year drop-off of 2.87%, when the trade was looking for a 1.4% boost.
Average dressed steer weights are coming in at 832 pounds. That’s up from 830 the previous week and down from 844 a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.37. European equity markets traded mostly in the green on Monday, as investors weighed a strong third-quarter earnings season against inflation fears and prospects of tightening monetary policy by major central banks. On the corporate front, HSBC earlier reported a better-than-expected third-quarter pre-tax profit, while Michelin is set to release results. In the US, FAANG earnings get underway with Facebook reporting later today. Meanwhile, the Italian government and UniCredit failed to agree on terms over the rescue of commercial bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.76% higher at 3,610 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.72% to 14,597, boosted by environmental protection firms including rare earth, battery and electric vehicle companies after China outlined measures to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.92%, and December gasoline is up 1.18%.