Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 57 cents to $276.05/cwt.
  • Select was up 67 cents to $269.10.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,443 head sold live for $122-125, and 135 head sold dressed for $194. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,337 head sold live for $122-125, and 896 head sold dressed for $193-195.

“Outside market action is supportive,” the Hightower Report said. “The dollar is weaker, which is good for export business. The S&P 500 reached another all-time high today, and housing starts reached a 15-year high, which should be good for domestic consumption. On the other hand, hog prices sold off sharply, and this is likely pressuring cattle prices.”

“Cash cattle traded higher — packers still need cattle and are willing to pay for it,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Boxed beef indicates demand remains strong. Today’s slaughter estimated at 114,000 head. Cash trade late Wednesday at $121 — expected higher next week. Cash index for April 14 at 142.30.”

