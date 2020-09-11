Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were not available.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 196 head sold dressed at $160-161, with 624 sold live at $102. In Iowa/Minnesota, 15 head were sold live at $102, and 288 head were sold dressed at $161.
The cattle market is steady today with fundamental buying offering some support, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Cattle weights jumped 6 pounds from the previous week and many are expecting slaughter to increase in the coming weeks, according to Stewart-Peterson.