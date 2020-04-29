In cash prices on Wednesday, the USDA reported:
- Choice rose $26.56 to $357.38/cwt.
- Select went up $19.03 to $339.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4120 head sold live at $94.50 - $95, with 649 head sold dressed at $150. In Iowa, 769 head were sold dressed at $148-150, and no live sales.
It was a quiet, inside trading day for cattle, The Hightower Report said. Despite processing centers staying open, “traders are concerned that the record highs for five sessions in a row for beef prices might be a factor to limit demand just ahead.”
Closing above a 9-day moving average was supportive for the June contract, The Hightower Report said, looking at the technicals. “It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was lower than the pivot swing number.