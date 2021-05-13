A lack of cash market direction “weighed on the (live cattle) market” despite the strong retail markets, Total Farm Marketing said, as prices are consolidating at the top of Tuesday’s gains.
“Prices have rallied nicely off recent lows in the feeder complex, but if the corn market begins to climb again, feeders could see new selling pressure,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.38% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.33%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was rose 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.84 (2.80%), and June gasoline is down 2.61%.