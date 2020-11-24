Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $2.70 higher to $244.30/cwt.
- Select was up $2.23 to $219.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,264 head sold live for $109-110, and 1,202 head sold dressed for $171-172.
“The continued strong advance in the beef market this week to the highest level since June has helped to cause traders to believe that the cash market can trade higher this week,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $244.29, up $2.69 on the day.”
“Despite the short week, not much cash action has taken place yet this week,” Brugler Marketing said. “The Fed Cattle Exchange has a total of 782 head listed for Wednesday morning’s sale. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 120,000 head, up 1,000 from a week ago and even with last year.”