Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 57 cents to $260.86/cwt.
- Select was up $1.25 to $228.60.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 606 head sold live for $151-152, and 179 head sold dressed for $236.
“December cattle continued to consolidate, but price action was favorable as prices closed off the lows for the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Seasonal cattle prices are strong into the October live cattle expiration, which is on Monday, October 31. Cash trade was still undeveloped on Wednesday, but expectations are for cash trade to trend higher.”
“The strong gains in the beef market over the past week is likely to support higher trade in the cash market ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, the market is shifting from a period when production is running above a year ago like the past few weeks, to a period when production is expected to fall well below last year.”