The cash market is quiet, Total Farm Marketing said. Cattle trends “have stayed relatively steady with last week,” Total Farm marketing said, “and disappointing to the futures market.”
Feeder cattle markets were hit hard yesterday after corn’s rally, Blue Line Futures said. “All in all, the market is sharply sideways this week,” they said, but a move above support lines (around 153.725-153.95) could spark some new buying interest, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.45 (2.34%), and July gasoline is up 1.27%.