Cattle futures are called steady to weaker as the market fails to find traction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market has been looking for news to lift prices, but the same tone in cash and weaker boxed beef values continue to dominate the market tone.
Bottleneck problem unloading container ships in China are being corrected allowing more even flows of beef and pork to return to the export market, according to The Cattle Report. In the meantime, the damage to shipping channels has been extreme. Ocean freight for containers has skyrocketed 333%, making our beef more expensive. Moreover, only 39% of the freight arrives on time.
Beef was a little lower yesterday. That may have something to do with the rally in the corn market, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-mini S&Ps were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.30%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.83% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.63. European stocks gained for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of earnings reports while awaiting details about the ECB's forward guidance change to be unveiled on Thursday. On the corporate front, tech group SAP raised its outlook for the second time this year due to accelerating growth for the company's cloud portfolio; while Dutch paint company Akzo Nobel posted a Q2 core profit increase of 41%. ASML, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies worldwide, reported a Q2 net profit jump of 38% on strong demand for computer chips; while carmaker Daimler warned about weak car sales during the second half of 2021 due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. In addition, drugmaker Novartis boosted its second-quarter core net income by a fifth, beating market expectations; while wealth manager Julius Baer posted a 23.4% rise in half-year net profit. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 26 points or 0.7% to finish at a near one-week high of 3,563 on Wednesday after closing slightly lower in the prior session, as traders cheered reports that Wall Street rebounded overnight from a multi-day losing streak, amid a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.62%, and September gasoline is up 0.89%.