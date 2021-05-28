Cash markets are holding mostly steady with the huge profit margins from the packer. The Hightower Report said it “cannot rule out a firm tone to cash cattle next week.”
However, traders continue to believe that consumer demand will drop off after the Memorial Day holiday, and this is the reason that June is holding a good discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.
At the same time, feeders pulled back by triple digits on Thursday, reflective of feeding costs said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing as traders move into the last trade day for May.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.40%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 057%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.67%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. Stock markets in Europe traded on optimism supported by solid economic recovery hopes across as vaccinations gather pace in Europe allowing authorities to ease restrictions and economic activity to accelerate,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed with the Nikkei 225 surging 600.4 points, closing near three-week high while The Shanghai Composite lost 8.07 points overnight, but still is up 3.3% for the week and closing at 3-month highs amid upbeat U.S. data on economic recovery,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down by 0.220% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose by 2.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.15%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.17% and July gasoline is up 0.56%.