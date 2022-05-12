 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  Updated

The premium of the cash market is supporting the front months of the cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail beef demand has weighed on prices.”

The cattle buying pushed the market to the highest level in a week, on ideas that production will be lower soon, The Hightower Report said. “Some improvement in pasture and range conditions recently gave producers in the South some flexibility on marketings.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.80% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.10%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.96%. Lower stock markets and inflation are worrying traders, leading to lower trade overall. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.77%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.90% and USD/JPY was down 1.33%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 92 cents (0.89%), and June gasoline is up 1.25%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

