Traders are still optimistic about beef demand, The Hightower Report said. There are ideas that once the vaccines are widespread, demand will quickly improve. “But the short-term demand remains sluggish for the holiday season,” they said.
The cash market has seen a bounce off the lows, The Hightower Report said, though upside remains limited as there is a stiff premium of February cattle to the cash market. “Beef prices are near the lowest level since October 28,” they said. On that day, the contract hit $105.95.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.57% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 39 cents (0.73%), and February gasoline is down 0.80%.