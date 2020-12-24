 Skip to main content
Cattle

Traders are still optimistic about beef demand, The Hightower Report said. There are ideas that once the vaccines are widespread, demand will quickly improve. “But the short-term demand remains sluggish for the holiday season,” they said.

The cash market has seen a bounce off the lows, The Hightower Report said, though upside remains limited as there is a stiff premium of February cattle to the cash market. “Beef prices are near the lowest level since October 28,” they said. On that day, the contract hit $105.95.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.57% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 39 cents (0.73%), and February gasoline is down 0.80%.

Breaking News