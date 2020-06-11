Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 50 cents to $235.56/cwt.
- Select went down $2.96 to $219.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,368 head sold dressed at $162-165, with 661 sold live at $105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,135 head were sold live at $102-104, and 3,446 head were sold dressed at $160-165.
“The lower trade is not much of a surprise given how quickly packer margins have shrunk lately due to a historic fall in beef prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter for the week so far is running 2% ahead of last week but is still 4% behind the same week last year.”
Export sales for beef came in higher this week with its highest weekly average since April 9 at 20,374 tonnes. Cumulative sales for 2020 are ahead of the five-year average but behind the pace set in the previous two years.