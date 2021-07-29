Cattle markets saw a “key reversal” on Tuesday followed by yesterday’s inside trade, The Hightower Report said. That could indicate a “potential bearish technical development.”
Cattle futures were choppy on Wednesday and the market is “awaiting better news from cash trade or favorable export numbers this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.92%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.63%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.26%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 21 cents (0.30%), and September gasoline is up 0.27%.