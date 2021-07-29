 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cattle markets saw a “key reversal” on Tuesday followed by yesterday’s inside trade, The Hightower Report said. That could indicate a “potential bearish technical development.”

Cattle futures were choppy on Wednesday and the market is “awaiting better news from cash trade or favorable export numbers this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.93%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.92%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.63%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.38%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.26%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 21 cents (0.30%), and September gasoline is up 0.27%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is staying quiet and slow to develop for the week, likely holding off until the end of the week. Bids are still undefined, and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The online fed cattle exchange sold only a few cattle at $119 in the south where most reserve prices were at $120. Sales in the country were m…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News