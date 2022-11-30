 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 14 cents to $254.88/cwt.
  • Select was down 81 cents to $225.01.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,277 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 638 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales.

“The USDA will release weekly export sales numbers on Thursday morning, and the market will be watching the pace of export demand, which has also softened recently but is still strong year-over-year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeders traded sharply higher, fueled by a jump in the cash index this week and a weak corn market.”

Analysts are watching trends in packer profit margins and the cash market. “Packer profit margins have pushed moderately into the red, and this might limit a further advance in the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $252.23, down $2.51 on the day.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The lower close Wednesday after a contract high represents a key technical reversal and would suggest a top is in place, The Hightower Report …

Cattle

The expected drop in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter makes a bullish setup. First quarter production is expected …

Cattle

The first-half outlook for 2023 shows tightening beef supply, “which should be supportive,” The Hightower Report said. “Good support for Febru…

Cattle

“The news is bullish with placements coming in below the range of estimates,” ADM Investor Services said. “Beef prices have been choppy and ca…

Cattle

December cattle does not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend but the technical action is bullish, The Hightower Report …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News