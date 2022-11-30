Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 14 cents to $254.88/cwt.
- Select was down 81 cents to $225.01.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,277 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 638 head sold live for $157, and no dressed sales.
“The USDA will release weekly export sales numbers on Thursday morning, and the market will be watching the pace of export demand, which has also softened recently but is still strong year-over-year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeders traded sharply higher, fueled by a jump in the cash index this week and a weak corn market.”
Analysts are watching trends in packer profit margins and the cash market. “Packer profit margins have pushed moderately into the red, and this might limit a further advance in the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $252.23, down $2.51 on the day.”