Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 5 cents to $252.45/cwt.
- Select was down 76 cents to $225.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 224 head sold live for $147, and no dressed sales.
“Consumer confidence levels are low and traders are not very confident about the outlook for the US economy,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders see the outlook for the fourth quarter to show declining supply to help support the uptrend, but both slaughter and production were above year ago levels last week.”
“The cash market was undeveloped, typical on Monday trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are for cash prices to be steady to higher again this week. Packer margins are still in the black and will allow them to stay supportive the cash market. Today’s estimated slaughter totaled 127,000 head, 2,000 head over last week, but 8,000 above a year ago.”