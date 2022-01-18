 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle markets are seeing optimism on an improving slaughter picture “and good demand” to support the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The recent spike in COVID cases has pressured the cattle market on its impacts of cattle numbers and supply chain, but the market is more optimistic that this will be a short-term issue.”

Support for the February cattle contract is at $138.05, with $139.42 as resistance, The Hightower Report said. “A close through resistance turns the charts decisively bullish.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.99% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.90%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.74%. Investors are continuing to worry about faster policy tightening in the U.S. while the earning season gets rolling, Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.80% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.27%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.39%, EUR/USD was down 0.36% and USD/JPY was unchanged.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.00 (1.22%), and March gasoline is down 0.80%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

