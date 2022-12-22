Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 35 cents to $265.21/cwt.
- Select rose $5.52 to $241.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,325 head sold live for $158, and 1,205 head sold dressed for $248-249. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,274 head sold live for $155-157, and 670 head sold dressed for $246-249.
“The strong buying lifted the markets to multi-year highs as those contract highs were established,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The market is anticipating a friendly Cattle on Feed report on Friday. It is anticipated that total cattle on feed as of December 1 will be down 2.9% from last year, and possibly the lowest December total number since 2016.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending December 15 came in at 4,518 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 7,245 for 2023 for a total of 11,763,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 13,797 the previous week and the lowest since August 25. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.019 mln tonnes, down from 1.076 mln a year ago but the second highest on record.”