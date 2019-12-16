Seery Futures noted that live cattle futures in the February contract were sharply higher Friday afternoon in Chicago up 250 points hitting a fresh contract high as prices are reacting strongly to the phase 1 trade agreement with China.
Live cattle futures were higher Friday, by more than $2 in many contracts. Dec. futures finished with a $2.17 1/2 weekly gain. Feb futures led the Friday rally with a $2.72 push, said Burgler Marketing also attributing the rise to “trade optimism.”
The technical action looks impressive but the market does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for futures to continue to hold a huge premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report says. “Watch for signs of a peak soon.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.89%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.83% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 3.33%. European stocks traded higher this morning, amid trade optimism after Washington and Beijing announced a ‘phase one’ trade deal agreement on Friday and on Sunday, U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer confirmed the deal is agreed upon with dates to be set for signing, TradingEconomics.com said. However, major stock indexes in Asia closed mixed today, despite Friday’s news that the US and China completed a 'phase one' trade deal. Few details were provided and investors believe the deal does not completely remove changes of further disputes. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.56% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.29%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.082%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.15%, and January gasoline is down 0.05%.