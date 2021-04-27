A “resurgent” economy is expected to boost restaurant demand, but cattle markets – particularly feeder prices – have been weighed on by higher feed prices as grain markets rally, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Eventually renewed U.S. beef demand coupled with the grilling season will rally cattle back to their highs,” he said.
The cattle market “looks vulnerable to a corrective bounce,” The Hightower Report said. Yesterday’s trade saw a hook reversal leading to that idea, while continued rises in corn prices will keep weight on some of the market.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 29 cents (0.47%), and June gasoline is up 0.85%.