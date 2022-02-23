Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 76 cents to $260.88.
- Select was down $4.68 to $258.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 755 head sold dressed at $227 and 820 sold live at $144. In Iowa/Minnesota 856 head were sold live at $143.96 and 949 head were sold dressed at $226.96.
April cattle fell and selling pushed the market to its lowest level since Feb. 1, according to The Hightower Report. While cash markets have been firm in recent weeks, but recent trends suggest packers may not be willing to pay up for live inventory.
Demand remains strong but a cattle on feed report is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon, according to Total Farm Marketing.