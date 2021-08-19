Cattle futures are called steady to higher as prices challenge the top of the trading range. The concern is that prices have failed at the most recent highs. It will most likely take some news to push futures prices through this barrier, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
More trading occurred at $127 live in the north, with only a small amount of trade in the south at $123 live, according to The Cattle Report. Volumes for the week remained light with packers in the north willing to extend inventories into mid-September at higher prices. In the south, cattle owners are struggling to achieve price gains and have almost no trade leverage in bargaining. Packers are able to fill slaughter slots without pushing the cash market and do so.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.75% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.02%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.44%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.76% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.99. European stock markets traded in the red on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street and Asia-Pacific overnight, amid ongoing concerns over a weaker global growth outlook due to the spread of the Delta virus variant and as investors digested the Federal Reserve's last meeting minutes. Fed officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, and reduce purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities "proportionally" so they end at the same time. The Fed is now expected to announce tapering plans as early as September, while Chair Powell could provide some more details at next week’s Jackson Hole summit. The Shanghai Composite lost 20 points or 0.6% to end at 3,466 on Thursday, paring some big early losses, amid hopes that Beijing may offer new policy stimulus as the country's economic recovery is losing steam. Investors' sentiment was also dented by persistent worries about the regulatory crackdown in some sectors, particularly in technology, with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology today rebuking 43 apps for breaking data transfer rules.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 3.71%, and June gasoline is down 2.94%.