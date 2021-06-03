 Skip to main content
Cattle

A strong retail price is helping to support futures, Total Farm Marketing said, as the market is recovering from Tuesday’s losses. “Weakness (in cash) yesterday allowed June futures to trade at a significant discount to the cash market, which aided in the buying strength seen across the market.”

Yesterday’s strong close “could spur additional buying support this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said, as deferred contracts “look stronger on the charts.” This will make things primed for a “bear-spread market” as the deferred contracts hold a premium over front-month contracts.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.63% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.47%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.87%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.87%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.17%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.40% and USD/JPY was up 0.39%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 9 cents (0.15%), and July gasoline is down 0.11%.

