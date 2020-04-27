The cattle market has been pricing in a continued bearish situation in the short term, The Hightower Report said, as slaughter rates have decreased around plants in the country.
Cattle futures, however, should start to find some support as the “smoke clears,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is in a position to rally sharply if the slaughter pace can pick up steam,” they said. “Consider bullish strategies on further weakness.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.00% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.39%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.22%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.47%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.36%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $4.28 (25.50%), and June gasoline is down 2.44%.