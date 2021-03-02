Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.35 to $234.68/cwt.
- Select went down $1.47 to $226.17.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported.
The higher close in live cattle “could help stabilize the market” after the recent drop, The Hightower Report said, as the economy appears poised to start reopening soon.
If vaccines become readily distributed, “the entertainment and hospitality industry could spark a short-term burst in beef demand,” The Hightower Report said.