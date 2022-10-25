Cattle markets are expected to continue following Monday’s rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “After the close on Monday, USDA showed 522.862m pounds of beef were in cold storage on September 30. That was up from 513m pounds in August and is a record large surplus for the month.”
Beef production is higher than year-ago levels over the past two weeks, the Hightower Report said. That makes the increase in beef prices more impressive. “Year-to-date beef imports are up 11.8% from last year’s pace,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.67%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.67%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.53%, EUR/USD was up 0.46% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 31 cents (0.38%), and December gasoline is up 0.56%.