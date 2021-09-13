October cattle held support and consolidated on the 200-day moving average for the third consecutive day, but the overall market is on a slippery slope, as the premium in the deferred months will keep the pressure on the market. A market that is bear spread, with the weakness in the front versus the back is a seller’s market, and cattle are reflecting that type of market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Formula cattle committed to the beef plants, along with forward contracts, and negotiated grids have provided ample supplies of cattle to fuel the restricted slaughter capacity. This allow packers to pick and choose in the cash markets, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.96% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66. European stock markets traded in the green on Monday, trying to recover from last week's 1.2% decline, led by banks and auto shares amid brighter prospects for the Eurozone's economic outlook. The European Central Bank last week raised its growth and inflation projections for this year as the bloc's economy recovers quicker than expected. At the same time, investors weighed fears over a weaker global growth and rising inflation as well as renewed concerns about China's regulatory crackdown. Among single stocks, German online pet supplies' retailer Zooplus AG jumped 8% after Hellman & Friedman raised its takeover offer to €3.29 billion from an initial offer of €3 billion. On the economic data front, German wholesale price inflation rate jumped in August to the highest level since October 1974. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 12 points or 0.33% to close at more than seven-month highs at 3,715 on Monday after being flat in the early session, on hopes that Beijing will offer more aid to support China's economic recovery. Meantime, Friday's data showed China's banks extended CNY 1.22 trillion in new yuan loans in August, rebounding from a 9-month low of CNY 1.08 trillion in July. On the pandemic front, China saw the most locally transmitted in a month ahead of the October 1st National Day holiday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.51%, and October gasoline is up 1.24%.