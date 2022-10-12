Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 9 cents to $264.66/cwt.
- Select was up $1.41 to $214.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,616 head sold live for $145-148, and 35 head sold dressed for $230.
On Wednesday, analysts and traders were watching trends in beef prices, which need to remain strong to support the cash and futures markets. “Bulls will need to see a continued strong advance in beef prices in order to expect a further advance in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.
“Live cattle are higher, and front month feeders are higher, but deferred months are lower,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Mixed boxed beef has tightened packer margins as feedlots hold for another dollar higher. A bullish WASDE report for corn may encourage feedlots to move cattle more steadily. Cattle slaughter projected at 127,000.”