Live cattle were lower yesterday. Feeder cattle were higher, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Cash cattle was flat to lower this week, according to The Hightower Report.
The selloff in the beef market this week is a bearish development as consumer demand might be a little weaker than traders had anticipated, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.74% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.28%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.00%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.38%. Europe’s major stock indices traded higher on Friday, snapping two straight sessions of losses and tracking positive mood in Wall St. and Asia, as investors found relief from inflation woes in this week’s downturn in commodity prices and lower bond yields increased the appetite for beaten-down high-value growth stocks. Still, the weak economic outlook and with market sentiment still jittery from fears about a possible recession put a cap on the upside momentum. Across sectors, utilities and technology stocks led gains, while retail stocks underperformed. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.89% to 3,350 while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.37% to 12,686 on Friday, closing at their highest levels in almost four months, as Chinese stocks got a boost from Beijing’s policy support. Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed this week to meet the country’s economic targets for the year and minimize the impact of Covid-19, while signaling support to leading payment and fintech firms in the latest indication of easing regulatory crackdown.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.42%, and June gasoline is up 0.97%.