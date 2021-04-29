Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.26 to $293.76/cwt.
- Select was up 79 cents to $279.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 509 head sold dressed for $188-195. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,648 head sold live for $119-120, and 975 head sold dressed for $187-195.
"Recent weight data did not suggest that producers are overly current with marketings, so the selling could continue over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “While cash markets are sluggish, June is still trading discount to the cash market and with very strong packer margins, we cannot rule out higher cash cattle trade into mid-May.”
Analysts say the oversold futures are creating buying opportunities. “Futures oversold and traders buying the recent move down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly exports 23,600 MT. Today’s slaughter estimated at 120,000 head. Some cash trade seen 118-119. Cash index for April for 27; down .15 at 135.07.”