The technical action remains bullish, and the export news continues to provide underlying support. Traders are hopeful that beef prices will turn up over the near term to help rationalize the stiff premium of futures to the cash market, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle futures are up for a fourth consecutive day. October prices have climbed each of the last four days, for a net swing of $4.87, Al Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.14%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.09%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. Investors continue to worry about inflationary pressures “and the possible contagion from cash-strapped China Evergrande Group's debt problems,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders returned from the Golden Week holidays in China amid upbeat service sector data in September in China while trading was positive in Japan after its new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “vowed to lead the country out of the COVID-19 crisis while preparing a stimulus package so that it can be approved by parliament by year-end,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.11%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 48 cents (0.61%), and November gasoline is up 0.34%.