Cash cattle traded at $106 earlier in the week and $107 from Texas through Nebraska at the end of the week, Allendale said. Dressed action was noted at $167 last week.
Live cattle futures closed 30 to 75 cents higher on Friday, which for December contracts pushed the week’s move to positive 35 cents, Alan Brugler of Brugler Trading said. Feeders ended the session 12 to 52 cents higher, which helped push December contracts to 30 cents above last Friday’s close.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 5.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 6.65%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 5.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 5.14. Stock futures in Europe were higher on Monday, in line with major indexes in the Asia-Pacific region and US futures after Joe Biden was elected President on Saturday, four days after Election Day. However, Donald Trump refuses to accept the result and said 'this election is far from over', having launched lawsuits in many states. The Shanghai Composite added 61.57 points or 1.86% to 3373.73 on Monday after surging 2.22% in the previous week. Optimism surrounding Biden’s presidency fueled gains in risky assets across Asia-Pacific markets on expectations that a calmer White House could boost world commerce and that monetary policy will remain easy, while higher taxes and trade wars remained largely off the agenda as the Republican Party looks set to retain control of the Senate.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.28%, and December gasoline is down 1.32%.