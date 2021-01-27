 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market ended Tuesday mixed. We were in a little bit higher in fat cattle and a little bit lower in fed cattle, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

A small trade in Texas of 1000 head occurred at $112.50 and a few cattle traded in Iowa at $110 - both prices well under the spot February close of $117, The Cattle Report said. Runaway boxed beef prices continued the upward spiral adding another $2 today with posted prices on the cutout $13 over last week or almost $120/head. Most asking prices remain at $115-$117

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 1.16% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.78%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.59%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.86% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.30. European stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling more than 1.5% after the EU said AstraZeneca pulled out of a call with governments over rollout plans while the drugmaker said it still planned to take part. Traders remain concerned about the slow pace of vaccination across the continent while infections continue to rise. Meanwhile, ECB's governing council Knot said the central bank has the necessary tools to act on Euro strength and could cut the deposit rate further to keep inflation target. The Shanghai Composite added 3.91 points or 0.11% to 3573.34 on Wednesday, following losses of 1.51% in the previous session as investors evaluated comments by China’s central bank governor that policymakers will maintain their loose monetary policy to support growth.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.42% and USD/JPY was up 0.24%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.04%, and March gasoline is down 0.46%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

