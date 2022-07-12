 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 37 cents to $268.51/cwt.
  • Select down 83 cents to $242.17/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 289 head sold live at $145.00 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 810 head sold live at $145.00 and 276 head sold dressed at $230.14.

The strength in the U.S. Dollar can’t be good for beef exports. On the other hand, a strong U.S. Dollar should help U.S. cattle packers and producers in the northern US buying Canadian fed cattle for slaughter or buying feeder cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 21. Trades remained concerned that extreme heat across Central Plains over the next two weeks will keep cattle weights in decline, which might cause production to come in below trade expectations, according to The Hightower Report.

