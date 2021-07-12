Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.59 to $275.00/cwt.
- Select was up $1.36 to $258.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,485 head sold live for $125, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 108 head sold live for $125, and no dressed sales.
“The direction of carcass values could have a direct impact on the cash market this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers seem comfortable running kill near 120,000 head daily, which could also limit cash upside… A strong move higher in the grain markets, led by the wheat market, put selling pressure on feeders to start the week.”
Traders are watching boxed beef price trends and cattle slaughter numbers. “USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed this morning with a $2.28 drop in Choice but a 77-cent bump for Select,” Barchart.com said. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 582,000 head, bringing the YTD total to 17.29 mln.”