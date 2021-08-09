“With the advance in the boxed beef cutout to its highest level ever for this time of the year, it is safe to say that demand factors remain quite strong.” The Hightower Report said today. The production pace has a seasonal tendency to slow into the fall, so the cattle market seems to be in position to resume its uptrend, The Report said.
Cattle futures are steady to higher this morning. “The cattle market has continued to consolidate, with the range getting tighter, and “maybe setting up for a strong move one way or another”, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.14%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.04%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.08% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.33%. Stock markets in Europe are trading lower today “led by losses in shares of heavyweight energy and mining firms, amid a decline in commodity prices due to a stronger dollar and the threat of new lockdowns across the globe as coronavirus infections spike,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets however, stocks are up led by China with the Shanghai Composite Index jumping 36 points today to end at an over two-week high of 3,495 following declines, “as signs of slowing economic growth in China fueled hopes of fresh policy easing,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose by 1.07 overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down0.08%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped by $2.60 (3.89%), and September gasoline is down 2.94%.